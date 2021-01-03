NN12

Local News Towcester Studio Band ‘Remembering a Legend’ - Dr John Anthony Mudway Author: Kevin Hawkins Published: 6th January 2021 17:28 Towcester Studio Band ‘Remembering a Legend’ - Dr John Anthony Mudway Towcester Studio Band ‘Remembering a Legend’ - Dr John Anthony Mudway



On Sunday 3rd January 2021 we at Towcester Studio Band (TSB) were deeply saddened to hear the news that our Principal Euphonium player, Dr John Mudway, passed away after a short battle with Covid. Everyone at Towcester Studio Band is devastated with the loss of a true legend.



John joined the band in 2013 as a top class Flugel player and moved to the Principal Euphonium seat in 2018. Within his time in Towcester Studio he entertained the audiences and played a number of solos, most recently his Cadenza in Alan Fernie’s “Gothic Dances” in Leicester which saw us win 1st Prize in 2019. (You can enjoy his rendition of



John was a friend to all within the band and was always quick to lift the spirits of others with his banter and humour, whilst also supporting those who perhaps lacked in confidence or were new to playing. The band room will not be the same without his outstanding playing, witty humour, his love for the “Forest of Dean”, his classy solos and his lack of enthusiasm for a Hymn Tune to warm up with!



Over the years, John has played with many bands within the Midlands and Milton Keynes area and was loved by so many. John’s enormous personality made him a very popular and respected ‘Bander’ throughout the Brass Banding community.



Towcester Studio band is a close knit family, and this loss of someone with such an incredible personality that had such a direct impact on all the players will be difficult to bear.



