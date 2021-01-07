  • Bookmark this page

Library Plus presents Pacesetter’s 21 for 21

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 7th January 2021 11:03
Northamptonshire LibraryPlus has partnered with Pacesetter Sports and Wellbeing to produce a series of seven videos called “Pacesetter’s 21 for 21”.

Each video focuses on the theme of ‘you and your wellbeing’ - including messages, quotes and actions that support health and wellness.  

Wellbeing looks different for each and every person, and the Pacesetter’s 21 for 21 allows viewers to pick and choose what is most helpful and useful for them.

This series will be available from all Northamptonshire County Council Libraries’ Facebook pages, starting in January 2021, and a new video will be uploaded every fortnight for viewers to browse.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: “In such difficult and uncertain times, looking after your mental wellbeing is more important than ever and we want to do all we can to make this manageable for local residents.

“We’re pleased to be able to share the Pacesetter’s 21 for 21 on our social channels to provide our residents with everyday hints, tips and motivation that might help make it easier for them to prioritise their mental health and wellness.”


