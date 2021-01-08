Urgent appeal to residents to return community healthcare equipment

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for adult social care Councillor Ian Morris said: “Coronavirus has caused a significant increase in the need for vital community equipment, so if anyone has these items that they no longer require please can they make arrangements to return them as soon as possible.



Northamptonshire County Council and NHS Northamptonshire CCG are making an urgent appeal for people to return items such as community beds, mattresses, commodes, bath lifts, shower chairs, toilet surrounds, crutches and walking frames, patient turning equipment, hoists and slings. This equipment is loaned out when people leave hospital or after a period of illness to help them stay safe at home and retain their independence.



Throughout the coronavirus outbreak the county council and health partners have experienced shortages of this equipment so they are appealing to people to call Millbrook on 0330 124 1219 as soon as possible to arrange a free of charge collection of any items they no longer need.



Collections will be arranged for a convenient time, and will be contactless; where possible equipment can be picked up from outside the home to help ensure everyone stays safe.



Alternatively people can deliver to the following covid-safe collection points:

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 137 Harlestone Road, Northampton NN5 6AA, Tuesdays 3pm till 7pm Thursdays 9am-12 noon

Millbrook Healthcare Depot 9A North Portway Close, Round Spinney Industrial Estate, Northampton NN3 8RQ Mondays to Fridays between 9 am and 5 pm

Collected equipment will be fully tested, refurbished and thoroughly cleaned before being reused.



“We would ask everyone to also please share this message with your contacts and communities and help us spread the word that this equipment is urgently needed.”

The Integrated Community Equipment Service is jointly funded by Northamptonshire County Council and NHS Northamptonshire CCG, and is provided on their behalf by Millbrook Healthcare.



