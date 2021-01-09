Northants police encourage people to Stay at Home

Author: Northants Police Published: 9th January 2021 08:31

Northamptonshire Police is continuing to encourage people to follow the latest Covid-19 guidance after the Government voted to support the latest lockdown restrictions.

Throughout the pandemic, officers have been following an engage, explain, encourage and enforce approach and will continue with this style of policing in the months ahead.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Blatchly said: “It is disappointing to find ourselves in another lockdown, however, we have seen a significant and rapid increase in the number of people testing positive with Covid-19, so it’s vital that we all do our bit to help stop the spread.

“We will continue to conduct patrols and respond to reports of Covid breaches, in line with the new legislation and guidance. We stepped up our enforcement action against those who breach the Covid-19 legislation in the autumn and will continue to tackle those people who break the law.”

Latest statistics released today by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, show that between 17 November 2020 and 20 December 2020, Northamptonshire Police issued 302 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs). In total the Force has issued 848 FPNs since 27 March.

The FPNs were issued for a variety of offences, from failing to wear a face covering, to organising a mass gathering and breaching local tier guidance.

ACC Blatchly added: “It has been ten months since we first went into lockdown and people know what they should and shouldn’t be doing. Large gatherings are not allowed, you must wear a face covering while on public transport and in shops and no one from outside your bubble is allowed in your home.

“Following the law is as important now as it was last March and we each have an individual responsibility to help stop the spread and protect the NHS.

“In the coming weeks and months our Neighbourhood Teams will be conducting patrols to engage with the public and carry out enforcement action when necessary, while our Joint Enforcement Team will continue to respond to reports of breaches we receive from the public.”

Reports of breaches, which are received in the Force Control Room, can be made via our website here.

During this lockdown people are advised to:

Stay at home

Only leave home for food, medical reasons, exercise or work

Work from home, unless you’re unable to do so

Do not travel unless necessary, stay local, including for exercise

Wear face coverings in shops and on public transport

Maintain good hygiene practices, wash/sanitise hands regularly

Of the 848 FPNs issued between 27 March and 20 December, 2020:

160 were issued for failure to wear face coverings on public transport and a relevant place

10 were issued for contravening international travel regulations

six were issued for holding a gathering of more than 30 people, receiving £10,000 fines

