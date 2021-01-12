BTCC launch fan survey

Author: Simon Melluish Published: 12th January 2021 09:16

Supporters of the UK’s biggest motorsport series – the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – are being given the opportunity to take part in its most comprehensive fan survey ever.



The survey can be accessed below, and will also be promoted via BTCC official media channels as well as a number of stakeholders, sponsors, teams and drivers media platforms, with supporters able to have their say on subjects such as:

Race weekend experience

Television broadcasts

Media platforms

Sponsorship

Road cars

Environment and sustainability

Computer games/Esports

Leisure and lifestyle

Sports interests

Many more

Alan Gow, BTCC Chief Executive, said: “The BTCC’s relationship with its fanbase is unrivalled throughout motorsport and much of the sporting world, which is something we are not only extremely proud of, but remains a core principle of the series moving forward.



“So, today we are launching our most significant and wide-ranging survey ever, ensuring that our fans continue to play an integral role in the future of the championship.”



Click here to take part in the 2021 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship survey. Those who take time to complete the survey will also have the chance to enter a prize draw to win one of 10x pairs of tickets to your favourite BTCC event.

