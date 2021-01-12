Towcester's Got Talent 2021 - Call for Entries

Author: Cllr Richard Dallyn Published: 12th January 2021 10:21

Cllr Richard Dallyn, Towcester Town Mayor 2020/21 - photographed when he was chairman of SNC.

Can you sing, or dance, perform magic, or read a poem? Has your dog or cat got star potential?

Whatever, it might be, I'm inviting you to prove that 'Towcester's Got Talent'.

It's FREE to enter and open to all residents, young and old, from Towcester and the surrounding villages. All you have to do is to submit a short video, no more than 3 (three) minutes long.

We will join all the clips together for a virtual variety show to be broadcast on Saturday 20th March 2021 on the Towcester MidSummer Music Facebook and YouTube channels.

During the show, I will be requesting contributions towards my Mayor's charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, but the main objective is to create an enjoyable and fun evening for the community.

To enter, please click on the link below to be redirected to the entry form. Entries must be submitted by 28th February 2021.

So, be inventive, have fun, and give it a go!

Cllr Richard Dallyn, Towcester Town Mayor 2020/21

https://www.towcester-tc.gov.uk/towcesters-got-talent-2021

