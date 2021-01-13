Council cracks down on unauthorised use of a property in Yardley Gobion

13th January 2021

South Northants Council (SNC) have issued a planning enforcement notice to Asana Lodge in Yardley Gobion, for the unauthorised use of the premises as a rehabilitation centre.

Last week SNC served an enforcement notice to the owners of the property on Moorend Road, who have been operating a rehabilitation centre without the correct planning permission.

Councillor Phil Bignell, portfolio holder for planning at SNC commented: “The council has taken action as the owners have changed the use of the property from a nursing home to a rehabilitation centre (focussed on addictions) without the correct planning permission.

Cllr Bignell went onto say: “This unauthorised change of use of the building is unacceptable in this rural location due to the detrimental impact on neighbouring properties and residents from noise and disturbance and the potential for anti-social behaviour.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that all planning breaches are actively dealt with.”

The owners will now be required to stop using the premises as a rehabilitation centre and return the building to its previous condition within 3 months from when the notice takes effect.

