Residents asked to consider environment in New Year’s resolutions

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 18th January 2021 11:23

South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) is calling on residents to make New Year resolutions to cut their carbon footprint in 2021.

In March 2020, SNC launched the Climate Change Challenge to help all those living in the district to understand their role in tackling the climate change crisis.

This January, residents are being encouraged to make Climate Change Resolutions as part of the ongoing campaign, which has focused on a different theme each month.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “When we first began this campaign, we could not have imagined how the rest of 2020 would turn out, with the Covid-19 pandemic completely reshaping our lives.

“However, it is still important that we try and start the year as we mean to go on, by taking stock and reflecting on things that we could perhaps do differently.

“The impacts of climate change are still very much present; from shifting weather patterns that threaten food production, to rising sea levels that increase the risk of catastrophic flooding. That’s why this month I want to encourage residents to make a Climate Change Resolution for 2021.

“Our campaign has already covered many topics on how to reduce our individual carbon footprints, from reducing our waste and water consumption, to getting involved with tree planting projects. There is plenty of useful information on our website which residents can look at for inspiration.

“Remember, whatever you decide to do for your Climate Change Resolution, every action adds up. Small changes in our behaviour make a big difference over time, giving us a greater chance of reaching the UK target of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

To help kick-start their resolutions, residents can calculate their individual carbon footprint using the WWF’s (World Wide Fund for Nature) calculator at https://footprint.wwf.org.uk

For more information on the Climate Change Challenge, please visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/climatechange or follow the council’s social media accounts for regular updates.

