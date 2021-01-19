Breathing Space: how new rules will give tenants a 'break' from debt

Author: Craig Bees Published: 19th January 2021 09:07

Good news this week for tenants who are struggling with their rent payments. A new scheme – the Debt Respite Scheme - that comes into force on May 4 will ban banks and landlords from chasing tenants for unpaid debts and offer them a period of time to try to find a solution to their financial problems.

While the scheme, known as Breathing Space, was created with larger lenders in mind, it will also impact on landlords, especially those seeking possession due to arrears.

There are two types of breathing space that a tenant may enter into:

a standard breathing space

a mental health crisis breathing space

For the most part, both types of the scheme operate in the same way. Creditors are not allowed to contact the tenants directly to request payment of the debt or take enforcement action to recover the debt (including by taking possession of a property).

However, the duration and frequency of the breathing spaces vary. A ‘standard’ arrangement will last for a maximum of 60 days for a mental health crisis breathing space. The Breathing Space ends 30 days after the tenant’s treatment ends.

Who decides?

Local authorities providing debt advice and FCA approved debt advisors can grant Breathing Spaces to people in debt. They would be expected to speak to them the establish whether this is the best thing for them.

If they were in a position to pay off the money they owe through proper budgeting or selling things then a Breathing Space may not be deemed the right solution for them.

If a Breathing Space is thought to be the most appropriate way forward, their name will be added to an electronic record and their creditors will be notified, although the decision can be challenged.

Impact on Section 8 possessions

For most landlords, this will usually occur where the tenant is in arrears. In these cases they cannot serve a Section 8 notice, apply for a warrant or money judgement or receive a possession order during the Breathing Space. They should also not contact the tenant to request payment of the debt during this time.

If there are judgements against former tenants for damage to the property or other unpaid bills, then this will also be covered if they enter a Breathing Space.

Secured debts aren't covered by Breathing Space rules so your mortgage lender would still expect to receive mortgage payments during the period your tenant was in a Breathing Space. However it is likely you would be able to come to an arrangement should you explain the situation.

Once notified that your tenant has entered into a breathing space you, or your agent, must not do any of the following until the breathing space has ended:

Contact the tenant directly in relation to the debt

Obtain a warrant in relation to the debt

Serve a notice seeking possession because of the debt

Sell on the debt to a third party

Charge interest on the debt over the period covered by the breathing space

Apply for a judgement in relation to the debt

Enforce an existing money judgement for the debt

Take control of the tenant’s belongings during the breathing space

Request third party deductions from Universal Credit or other benefits

Start bankruptcy proceedings

You may continue to contact your tenant about anything not related to the debt. For example, arranging repairs or inspections for electrical or gas safety checks. In addition to this, if the tenant has asked to talk to you about a debt solution or debt then you can answer these enquiries.

