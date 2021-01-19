How to find your skin type

Author: Georgina Pearse - Skin Care expert from Grafton Spa & Wellness Published: 19th January 2021 18:13

Without the aid of a spa or salon therapist, how do you discover what products are right for your skin. I have prepared a simple, easy to follow guide to find what’s best for YOU.

1) Wash & Look Method

- Cleanse your face thoroughly with a mild cleanser and gently pat dry.

- Leave skin bare (and do not apply any additional products). After 30 minutes, check out your cheeks, chin, nose and forehead for any shine.

- After another 30 minutes, evaluate whether your skin feels parched, especially if you smile or make any other facial expressions.

If your skin feels tight, your skin is likely dry.

If there is noticeable shine on your nose & forehead, your skin is mostly likely normal/combination.

If there is shine on your cheeks in addition to your forehead and nose, you most likely have oily skin.

2) The Tissue Method

A fast method and excellent differentiator to highlight the difference between oily and dry skin types.

Gently pat a dry tissue (a square of loo roll will do) on the different areas of your face. Hold the sheet up to the light to determine how much oil is visible.

If the sheet picked up little to no oil, you most likely have dry skin.

If the tissue reveals oil from the forehead and nose areas, your skin is normal/combination.

Finally, if the tissue is saturated with oil, it is extremely likely that you have oily skin.

Watch the video here:

Our skin is an amazing organ – It is our largest and fastest growing organ and sort of like our very own superpower. A waterproof insulator, a shield to protect against extremes of temperature, sunlight and chemicals. We see it, touch it and live in it every day. It’s a complex world of micro-organisms and its physical functions are vital to our health. It is also one of the first things people see about us and is crucial to our sense of identity.

Your remarkable skin has a network of blood vessels eleven miles long, enough to bridge Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar all providing nutrients to the epidermis and structures within the dermis itself. So let’s start caring for it.

The most important step in caring for your skin comes in understanding your specific skin type and how it adapts to certain circumstances, the different seasons and in general what life throws at you.

Using cleansers and treatments that are too harsh, even if they are recommended for excessive oiliness, may send the signal to your skin that more oil is required. Did you know that sometimes using an oil based product is better for oily skin rather than a product that will dry it out as applying moisturisers that are too thick or heavy can result in decreased natural oil production, resulting in even drier skin. By taking the two simple tests to learn your skin’s specific needs will help you to choose the right options in our skin type that will balance skin resulting in a healthier, more radiant complexion.

Every person’s skin is unique, but there are a four common skin types that may help you to identify where you skin fits in the most and which products to use. Then you can add a few more skin concerns, like anti-ageing or sensitivity and I can recommend products to help you on your way to healthy, radiant looking skin.

So once you have followed the tips above for determining what your type is, now we can find the right products for you to use. If you have a question about finding out your skin type or any of the recommended products pop it over to us on an email

Thespa@graftonspa.co.uk





Dry and or dehydrated skin

Dry skin can feel tight throughout the day, and may experience noticeable flaking. However, anyone can develop dry skin and you're more likely to develop the condition in your 40s or older. Unfortunately, dry skin problems can increase with age and in a recent study more than 50 percent of older adults have dry skin concerns. Other factors that can add to dry skin problems are, cold or low-humidity climates, a job that requires you to immerse your skin in water, such as nursing and hairstyling and swimming frequently in chlorinated pools. Dehydration is also a leading cause of dry skin, so drinking plenty of water and trying to avoid alcohol and caffeine can make a significant difference in how your skin feels and looks.

Daily exfoliation with gentle, non-abrasive ingredients help promote skin cell turnover without removing skin’s natural oils. Products like our body scrubs or the

Matis Youth Grain facial scrub

would really help. Without an additional layer of dead skin, serums and treatments will be absorbed more easily.

Normal to combination skin

People with normal/combination skin often experience dryness on the cheeks, making it important to find a moisturiser that is not too heavy but one substantial enough to retain moisture where needed most. Those with normal skin are not prone to breakouts on their cheeks, and tend to have a well-moisturised t-zone. Gentle, daily exfoliation is also important to keep the t-zone and cheek areas balanced. Start with a small amount of product and increase as needed to avoid over-moisturising and stressing the skin. Matis Réponse Jeunesse Normal/Combination Skin Avantage is a great one to rehydrate and rebalance.

Oily skin

Oily skin can happen when the sebaceous glands in the skin make too much sebum. Sebum is the waxy, oily substance that protects and hydrates the skin which is a good thing. Sebum is vital for keeping the skin healthy. However, too much sebum can lead to oily skin, clogged pores, and acne. The happy news however is that oily skin looks younger and more supple because it has more natural moisture and is less prone to wrinkles. Daily exfoliation is essential to promote cell turnover and prevent sebum build up in pores. Our tea tree face mask can help dissolve excess sebum on the skin. However, a common mistake is to remove all the oil from the skin, which only increases in more production of sebum.

Oilier skin is also prone to PIH (post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation), a condition which leaves dark spots on the skin after a breakout has healed. Exfoliation will also help lighten these dark spots by polishing away the uppermost layers of skin and revealing new cells. Our new Matis oil control range is absolutely perfect for managing this problem.

Sensitive skin

The chances are that whatever your skin type, you will have experienced sensitive skin to some degree or another. Sensitive skin is a very common skin type, and it is the most regular one that we hear about. Feedback from our customers shows that at least 50% of our customers feel that they have sensitive skin. The signs of sensitive skin can include dry skin, redness, flushing, tingling, itching, swelling, flaking, rashes or bumps.

Managing sensitive skin can be challenging, as it takes considerable time and effort to determine which ingredients cause inflammation and irritation. To make this process easier, introduce only one new formula or product at a time. This rule applies to both skincare and cosmetics. Patch testing a new formula on your inner forearm is an excellent way to minimise potential reactions on the face. If your skin shows no sign of flaring up, apply the formula to the area behind one of your ears before using it on your face.

Although our products are free from Parabens, sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS), Methylchloroisothiazolinone MCI and Methylisothiazolinone (MI) some of the most popular irritants, it is worth noting that although skin types are created equally. It is ultimately our genetic make up that will determine whether our skin will have a reaction to something or not. Some of our products use synthetic ingredients that are used because they are actually in some cases safer than essential oils which are more natural but can be photosensitive and can also cause allergic reactions.

Stress and diet also play a part in how our skin ‘behaves’ and are some of the first areas to look out when you get a break out or you are starting to itch! Diet and dermatology particularly go hand in hand and a bad diet will not contribute to healthy skin. Common foods that cause skin irritation and inflammation are sugar, salt, junk food and additives, such as food colouring. A diet rich in nutritious foods is good for all areas of our health, including our brain and body. Get plenty of good fats, vitamins and minerals from green vegetables, avocado, nuts and berries. Nothing new on this one really but it’s always worth a reminder!

The Matis Delicate range is the perfect solution for desensitising your skin.

Our skin’s needs can change over time, and taking steps to best identify its needs is essential for it to function and look its best. Keeping the health of your skin in mind and any adjustments to your current ritual that are needed will keep it balanced and looking its best.

We have a whole section dedicated to skin type and which products will work best depending on whether you have oily skin, sensitive skin, fair skin, an uneven skin tone. We have also highlighted the products that work best during pregnancy and for stretch-mark aftercare which products will are most suited to care for ageing skin and to combat inflammation

Take a look at our skin type collections and do get in touch if you have any questions via our WhatsApp or email

07754940628 or thespa@graftonspa.co.uk

You can also book a zoom consultation with Georgina herself to allow you to make the right choices specifically for your skin type, wants to achieve and concerns.

www.graftonspa.co.uk

