Lateral Flow Device Testing Launches in Northamptonshire

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 21st January 2021 10:23

Two new community COVID-19 Lateral Flow Device Testing Centres have opened in Northamptonshire this week. Lateral Flow Device testing is otherwise known as rapid testing, and is used in people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

The aim of testing people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms is to identify those who may be infectious without being aware, in order to reduce spread of the virus. This rapid testing enables swift action to be taken to protect colleagues and family members of those who test positive with COVID-19 and to reduce any onward risk of transmission.

The new community testing sites are at Lodge Park Sports Centre in Corby and the University of Northampton. The test involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes.

Testing slots must be booked online in advance and priority is given to workers in the following sectors:

Health or social care

Transportation

Education or childcare (if not receiving regular rapid tests via the workplace)

Essential shop, supermarkets or financial services

Food production or processing

Warehousing, packing or distribution

Essential public sector services including waste, bin collections, security etc

Construction, utilities or communications

Agency workers

It is advisable for those people working in these sectors to take up the opportunity to get tested on a weekly basis to help to reduce the spread of the virus.

gives us another tool with which we can fight this virus." Dr Rhosyn Harris, Consultant in Public Health atNorthamptonshire County Council said: “We are delighted to beable to launch our new Community Lateral Flow Device testinsites for people without symptoms in the county this week, itgives us another tool with which we can fight this virus."

“Asymptomatic testing (testing people without symptoms) enables us to find the ‘one in three’ people who may carry the virus with no symptoms, who may otherwise spread the virus to family members and colleagues, which could inevitably lead to hospital admissions or even deaths.

“More of these sites will start to appear over coming weeks, and some larger workforces will also be launching their own LFD programmes.”

For more information on Lateral Flow device testing and guidance on how to book a testing slot, please visit https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/covid-19- community-based-testing.aspx

If you do have COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use these sites, please call 119 or visit https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

