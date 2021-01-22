Northants permit parking restrictions relaxed during lockdown

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 22nd January 2021 08:18

Parking enforcement is continuing to be relaxed on a temporary basis during the current lockdown.

Civil Enforcement Officers (CEO) are permitted to work during the current lockdown as their duties are vital in making sure unlawful or obstructive parking does not hinder emergency services or essential services such as waste collection, or obstruct deliveries to essential businesses.

However, with more people at home across the county once again it is recognised that there are more vehicles parked in residential areas, and so residents in permit zones may struggle to find a parking space. Therefore, the following parking restrictions have been temporarily relaxed since 5 January and this will continue until 28th February 2021.

In permit only areas, valid permit holders are permitted to park in limited waiting bays for longer than the maximum time allowed within the zone.

In permit only areas, valid permit holders are permitted to park on single yellow lines within the permit zone.

Non-permit holders will need to continue to obey time restrictions and parking on single yellow lines is not permitted.

Residents are also reminded that the Permit Office remains open for permit renewals/applications so residents are still able to apply for this. No grace periods will be given.

Anyone who receives a PCN will need to follow the statutory process in place as detailed on the reverse of the PCN itself.

Cabinet member for place, highways and the environment Councillor Jason Smithers said: “Unlike the first national lockdown, significant activity is continuing so it’s essential that civil enforcement officers keep working to ensure the safe management of our streets.

“All motorists are reminded that they should not park dangerously or cause an obstruction including blocking a dropped kerb, on zigzags at crossings, in loading restrictions and on yellow lines protecting junctions. It is vital that we keep the county moving, maintain traffic flow and focus on safety and access for emergency and essential services.

“These measures will remain relaxed until at least the end of February. We will review these relaxations based on the situation and any further guidance issued.”

