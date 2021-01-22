Free Temporary Membership for NHS COVID Vaccine appointments

Author: Brenda Woolf Published: 22nd January 2021 09:47

Towcester Area Door to Door are offering free temporary TADD membership to residents who have difficulty arranging transport to their NHS COVID vaccine programme appointments.

The passenger will only have to pay the driver the cost of the journey at the HMRC rate of 45p per mile.

Should you know of anybody in your community who may need to make use of this service please contact TADD using the online contact form and we will get in touch.



https://www.towcesterareadoor2door.com/contact/

Alternatively email tracy@towcesterareadoor2door.co.uk with your contact name, email and telephone number. We cannot accept applications by telephone.

More details about TADD including the area covered, price list, membership and how to become a volunteer driver are available on our website.



www.towcesterareadoor2door.co.uk

