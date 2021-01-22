  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"Wow, what a truly amazing service you provide!!! Thanks so much!"
- Barbara
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Free Temporary Membership for NHS COVID Vaccine appointments

Author: Brenda Woolf Published: 22nd January 2021 09:47

81-year old Enid Armstrong from Shutlanger is a regular passenger of the Towcester Area Door to Door service (TADD) for appointments to the Towcester medical Centre. She said: “The value to people like me is immeasurable”.Free Temporary Membership for NHS COVID Vaccine appointments
Towcester Area Door to Door are offering free temporary TADD membership to residents who have difficulty arranging transport to their NHS COVID vaccine programme appointments.

The passenger will only have to pay the driver the cost of the journey at the HMRC rate of 45p per mile.

Should you know of anybody in your community who may need to make use of this service please contact TADD using the online contact form and we will get in touch.

https://www.towcesterareadoor2door.com/contact/
Alternatively email tracy@towcesterareadoor2door.co.uk with your contact name, email and telephone number. We cannot accept applications by telephone.

More details about TADD including the area covered, price list, membership and how to become a volunteer driver are available on our website.


www.towcesterareadoor2door.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies