Adverse weather and Covid-19 testing sites update
|Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum
|Published: 25th January 2021 13:22
Rhosyn Harris, Senior Responsible Officer for COVID-19
Testing at Public Health Northamptonshire
Rhosyn Harris, Senior Responsible Officer for COVID-19 Testing at Public Health Northamptonshire, said:
“Given the adverse weather experienced over the weekend, all our COVID-19 testing sites are under constant review to ensure they are safe and able to operate effectively. We have been assured by Department of Health and Social Care colleagues that if a decision is made to close a test site at any point, residents with an existing appointment will be notified and provided with an alternative testing location to ensure their test is able to go ahead. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.