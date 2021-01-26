Towcester Evening WI embraces 2021

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 26th January 2021 10:12

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Sue Hamilton of TEWI said, "Towcester Evening WI continues to meet on Zoom for our monthly meetings so our 2021 Programme is constantly changing to fit in with speakers etc.

"The WI has continued to support the NHS and local charities through various projects and the most recent project was to knit blankets, hats, gloves, scarves and cardigans/jumpers for growbaby, a charity based in Northampton, who support vulnerable children.

"They specifically requested items for young children aged from 1-6 years and we sent several bundles off before Christmas and are now assembling another collection for them.

"Let’s hope that as the weather improves, the Government will be in a position to lift some of the Covid restrictions so that members can meet up again outside in small groups, socially distanced, even if we can’t hold our regular monthly meetings.

"As the WI is the largest and most influential UK based women’s organisation you may like to see what your local WI has to offer. Please do not hesitate to contact us to join one of our Zoom sessions.

"Meanwhile, please check us out on Facebook to see what we get up to:

https://www.facebook.com/TowcesterEveningWI1971/



