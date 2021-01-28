Northants Police encourage vigilance against burglary

In recent weeks, there have been a number of burglaries that have happened after burglars have gained entry to people’s properties via unlocked doors or windows.

Northamptonshire Police is issuing a reminder to the public to encourage them to do everything they can to prevent burglars from targeting their homes.

Superintendent Kev Mulligan, said: “Burglars are low-lives but they don’t usually want to work too hard to get into someone’s property. They like easy targets – an open window or door for example. Our message today is to make your home as unattractive to them as possible.

“In an ideal world, having to consider crime prevention tools to stop your home from being broken into wouldn’t be necessary but the reality is that there are people out there who will look to burgle your house and steal items that you have worked hard to buy.

“By ensuring you put some simple crime-prevention mechanisms in place, can drastically reduce your chance of being burgled.

“We know the advice at the moment is to keep your homes aerated to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but let’s be sensible about it. Be vigilant when you open a window and make sure you remember to close it if you’re going out or if you’re moving to another room.

“Check out the tips below as they really do work to deter burglars. Even leaving a light on when you go out in the evening can dramatically reduce your chances of being burgled.”

If you have any information about burglaries or suspicious activity in your area, please call us on 101.

Tips to protect your home from burglary

Keep front and back doors locked at all times and keep keys and valuables out of sight and reach from cat flaps, letterboxes, and downstairs doors and windows

If you’re out in the evening make sure you leave a light on and draw the curtains. If it’s dark before you get home, use timer switches to turn on energy-saving lights

Light up your front door with dusk to dawn lighting – make sure it’s visible from the street

Don’t forget about garages, sheds and outbuildings – make sure they’re locked and secure too

Invest in an alarm system if possible

Try not to leave your house in silent darkness. Just leaving a radio on could make a potential burglar think twice

Never leave a spare key outside your house, burglars know all the usual hiding spots

Keep bins away from windows when they’re not being used as they can be used as a climbing aid for burglars

Consider joining or setting up a Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Find out more about Neighbourhood Watch in Northamptonshire at northantsnhw.co.uk.





