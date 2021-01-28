Brackley Groups receive "Rose of Northamptonshire Award"

Brackley Town Mayor Cllr Chris Cartmell is pleased to report and congratulate; as a result of drawing attention to and nominating various groups and individuals here in Brackley, they have been recognised for their work during the COVID-19 crisis, by being presented with the "Rose Northamptonshire" award.

The following groups have recently been notified as recipients:



Brackley vs Coronavirus Group - Helping to co-ordinate assistance to residents in terms of getting shopping, prescriptions and many more requests.

Brackley Scrubs Group - Making and distributing facemasks and scrubs for the NHS.

Winchester House School - Staff helping to distribute emergency food boxes around the town and local villages.

Brackley Town Council - Ensuring continuity of services to the community during the pandemic and its staff’s "business as usual" approach to everyone.

Saints Community Project - Continuing to provide lunches and regular contact to a number of elderly and vulnerable residents in Brackley.

Brackley Community Radio - Encouraging community spirit during the pandemic and organising specialist programmes to help replace the Town Carnival, Remembrance Day Service and the Christmas Carol Service.



Cllr Cartmell also congratulates a number of other people in town who have also received this award, having been nominated by other organisations. As a full list of recipients is yet to be published by Northamptonshire County Council we are unable to name all groups and individuals who have been awarded. Councillor Chris Cartmell said “I am delighted that so many people have been recognised within our community who have contributed and supported so many during this time.”



While the pandemic is still ongoing, the County Council, as well as the formal institutions of the High Sherriff's Office and Lord Lieutenancy feel it is important to recognise that many groups and individuals across the County have committed themselves to response and relief efforts since the beginning of the outbreak.

The ‘Rose of Northamptonshire’ award scheme was set up as part of the Unsung Heroes initiative by Northamptonshire County Council, to express thanks to those groups or individuals who have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and our businesses moving during the global COVID-19 crisis.





