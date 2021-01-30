Covid-19 cases still remain extremely high across Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 30th January 2021 12:43

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council

Public Health officials declare that whilst COVID-19 cases remain extremely high across Northamptonshire, numbers are slowly coming down and ‘lockdown is working.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 18-24 January 2021, shows 3,009 residents have tested positive. While the numbers remain high, Northamptonshire as a whole, and all districts and boroughs except for East Northamptonshire, have seen a decrease in case numbers compared to the previous week.

Also, the rate of confirmed cases for people aged 60+ across the county has started to fall in the last week following the sharp rise seen since Christmas - but does remain extremely high. The age group with the most positive tests in this week’s data was 30 to 39 year olds for both men and women. The new, more transmittable variant is also appearing to cause more hospital admissions and deaths in this age category.

The county’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week is 450.2, which remains significantly higher than the national average.

With this in mind residents are being encouraged to use all the tools available in the fight against the coronavirus; to continue in their efforts in sticking to the guidance, to get tested and to vaccinated as soon as they are invited.

Public Health officials are also reminding residents that up to 80% of people who have the virus may show no symptoms at all but still carry the disease at a strength which could kill another person. They are being urged to use the new asymptomatic community based testing sites open at Lodge Park Sports Centre in Corby and the University of Northampton. The available test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The tests are for those who are unable to work from home and particularly those in high-risk workplaces or key worker roles. Further sites across the county will open up over the next three weeks. It is key to understand this test only tells you if you are infectious – it does not tell you if you are COVID free and therefore all COVID-secure measures must be exercised even if you get a negative result.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says:

“The good news is that figures clearly show that lockdown is working but we must all continue to work together to maintain this trend. I am confident that if we continue to stick to the rules, get tested and vaccinated, we will beat this.

“Respond to the call when it’s your turn and get that jab in your arm, get tested if you have symptoms- and if you don’t and are a key worker - and keep following the gold standard trio: Hands, Face, Space.

“We all know that COVID-19 is invisible which is why it presents us with such a challenge. National lockdown works but compliance with Government restrictions and regulations must be maintained if we are to see our positive case rates, hospitalisations and deaths continue to come down.”

If you have either type of COVID-19 test and it is positive, you must self- isolate for ten days – with your household also isolating for 10 days from when the positive person’s symptoms started or test result was positive if they have no symptoms. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

