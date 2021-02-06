Click & Collect is back!

  • Bookmark this page

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 31st January 2021 17:18

 
Towcester Mill Brewery's first Click & Collect of 2021 will take place the weekend of Friday 5 February and Saturday 6 February 2021 between 11am-2pm.
 
This time, the Mill's Click & Collect service will follow a similar format to those held in the spring of 2020, but now with NINE different cases of beer available:
 
Bell Ringer - Black Fire - Crooked Hooker - Mill Race - Roman Road - Santa's Tipple - Saxon Shield - NEW Steam Ale - Winter Ale
 
All cases are £30 for 12 x 500ml bottles, but the remaining stock of Santa's Tipple is on special offer at just £15 a case! That's just £1.25 a bottle! The Mill is also offering its standard three bottle gift pack for just £10, as well as a pre-packed mixed case of 3 x Bell Ringer, 3 x Black Fire, 3 x Crooked Hooker and 3 x Mill Race.
 
All collections must be made from outside the Mill during the collection weekend, whilst adhering to socially distanced guidelines.
 
Director of Towcester Mill Brewery, John Evans, said, "We're looking forward to seeing lots of friendly faces during our Click & Collect weekend - we hope you enjoy drinking our beer as much as we enjoy brewing it. We're forever hopeful that we'll be able to welcome you all into the Tap Room when restrictions allow, but for now please do Click & Collect and enjoy our beer from the comfort of your own home!"
 
www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk
