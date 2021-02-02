New Steam Ale arrives at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd February 2021 09:09

Towcester Mill Brewery launched a new beer exclusively to its members at the end of last year - and it's now available in bottles for all to enjoy!



The new beer, named 'Steam Ale', was brewed in honour of the Mill's new Steam Room which some of you may have visited in the autumn. The Steam Room displays a 1900s Towcester Railway Station sign which is on loan to the Mill from Towcester Museum and which is directly above the rising steam from the brewhouse kettle. So it was the perfect name for this new beer!



At 4.5%, Steam Ale is a pale ale and has been brewed with the addition of Citra and a blend of other American hops creating great citrus aromas.



"It was a surprise well received by our brewery members," explained Brewery Director, John Evans, "and was a token of our thanks and appreciation for the support that the members showed us all through the year. Some might have said it really was the perfect Christmas gift for a real ale lover! And now it's bottled, we're really hoping that everyone else can try it for themselves, from the comfort of their own home."



Steam Ale now joins the eight other different cases currently available online - Bell Ringer, Black Fire, Crooked Hooker, Mill Race, Roman Road, Santa's Tipple, Saxon Shield and Winter Ale.



The Mill's next Click & Collect weekend will take place on Friday 5 February and Saturday 6 February 2021 11am-2pm.

All orders should be purchased online via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk before collection from outside the Mill.

