The Tove Valley Centre - from the vision to the present time

Author: Sue Feasey Published: 1st February 2021 12:10

As work on the Tove Valley Centre progresses towards a completion date of March 2021, Ted Ashworth was able to take a guided tour of the near-completed building. Ted was a member of Towcester Baptist Church when he was given the vision for the TVC around 30 years ago.

The Chapel on Watling Street was in need of significant repairs and no longer fit for purpose, with an ever-growing congregation, when the decision was made to move out of the Chapel more than 20 years ago. Around the same time, Towcester Baptist Church joined the Baptist Church at Weston to become Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship. The Towcester congregation has met and held their groups in hired premises around the town ever since. Construction of the TVC began in March 2020.

Although builders have experienced some delays, most recently due to the weather, we are still hopeful that the TVC will be ready to hand over to us in March. Good progress has been made internally recently, with some walls already painted.

Once the site is handed over it will mean that Annabelle Padwick will be able to move her Project "Life at no27", which uses the power of gardening to support anyone struggling with their mental health, onto the allotted space within the grounds. It should also enable us to run the "Breakfast Club" that we are planning to provide for children and young people each weekday morning during the Easter School Holidays. COVID restrictions will impact on what we are able to do, but we are determined to offer something, even if it's only giving out breakfast bags at the gate! Please keep an eye on local press, our website www.tovevalleycentre.co.uk and Facebook for more information nearer the time as we may need to finalise details at the last minute.

Other activities and initiatives are being planned and will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, we are talking to individuals and groups that want to hire space within the building. Please use contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk to make enquiries.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.