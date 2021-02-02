Landlord pressure builds on Govt for urgent action on unpaid rents

Author: Craig Bees Published: 2nd February 2021

With new figures showing more than 50% of landlords have lost income as a result of Covid-19, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) are renewing calls for a financial commitment from the Government to help the sector.

The latest survey data of landlords and independent research of renters show that both groups are suffering with action needed before the situation reaches crisis point. At present up to a third of landlords are threatening to sell up or at least offload some properties.

The NRLA are calling for Government support as the current situation is seen as not sustainable.

At the start of the pandemic it was difficult to quantify the scale of the impact of coronavirus on a tenants’ ability to pay their rent. Now, as we approach the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the virus, the data provides a compelling argument to the Government on the devastating consequences it has had on the sector and the people in it.

Findings from the NRLA’s latest members’ survey for the last quarter of 2020 have found 56% of landlords had lost rental income as a result of the pandemic, with 12% having lost more than 20% of that income. Almost a quarter of those losing rental income (22%) had lost more than £5,000 and more than a third (36%) say the losses are continuing to build.

Young people and the self-employed are disproportionately affected, with 14% of 18-24-year-olds and 10% of 25-34 years in rent debt, along with 17% of the unemployed, and this is just the number of renters currently in arrears. Many landlords – particularly in urban areas – have seen tenants flee their rentals without giving notice, some still owning rent.

What is clear from this data is that we are currently facing a national rent debt crisis.

To sustain tenancies the Government needs to provide a financial package to get rent debts that have built due to the pandemic paid off. We support the NRLA in their call for tangible support to help struggling renters pay off their arrears. This should include a mixture of government guaranteed, interest free, hardship loans and a boost to benefits for those relying on them, rather than cutting this support as announced in the Spending Review. The time for action is now.

