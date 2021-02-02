NN12

Local News TowFood is born and is ready to welcome you all! Author: Katie Steele Published: 2nd February 2021



Towcester Community Fridge

Due to the amazing community support, with 150 – 200 visitors per week, and given the increased amounts of food surplus that we are regularly receiving, 2021 has seen us move to our new room at the Towcester Town Football Supporters Club (TTFSC) on Islington Road. Finding a location that could provide safety for volunteers and visitors and gave access to all was our utmost priority and we really appreciate the warm welcome we’ve been given by the TTFSC committee.



We will be eternally grateful to renew169 for allowing us to use their upstairs room and we will miss our lovely neighbours at renew169, Zoom Taxis and Clarke & Dean – you have all been so supportive and welcoming. Thank you.



Towcester Community Larder

When we found ourselves in another lockdown in November 2020, the Towcester Community Larder reformed to pack and distribute food boxes to anyone who was unable to source enough food due to economic, isolation or health reasons. SOFEA MK, an organisation that work closely with Fareshare to rescue and redistribute hundreds of tonnes of food surplus, kindly provided the food and we prepared over 1200 boxes in the 7 week run up to Christmas.



The Northamptonshire Community Foundation has continued this support and our free food boxes will continue throughout lockdown 3. Our future plans include the Larder adopting a subscription model so that anyone can access affordable food that has been rescued thereby helping to save our environment. More information can be found on our Facebook page



Towcester Community Food

Towcester Community Fridge and Towcester Community Larder have the common goal of reducing food waste so collaborating was a very natural step. We are therefore pleased to announce that we have submitted our application to become a charity ‘Towcester Community Food’ and await approval! A special thanks to Jeanette at SNVB for her support with the application. TowFood is born!



One of our first collaborative projects has been to renovate our space at TTFSC. Following our appeals, we have been overwhelmed at the offers of support received from local businesses and trades. Travis Perkins Harvey Reeves Road, Denmans (Brackley), Buckingham Flooring and TBS have donated all equipment and building supplies that we needed. Local trades that have offered their services for free are: Hallmark Home Upgrades, WD Plastering and M J Building and Maintenance.



Rotary Club Towcester have been a great support, buying us a new fridge freezer so that we can rescue more surplus food and also a big thank you to Lee for stepping in to help with the decorating. We’ve also had donations of shelving (Michael Adams), paint (Lionel and Joan Coutts) and a larder fridge (Pat Clapp). We can’t thank you all enough.



Our future vision is to renovate the kitchen area and host cooking clubs, for anyone that wants to learn basic cooking skills, with our partners at Cooking Good (



We also look forward to collaborating with other local community partners to nurture the wonderful spirit that is present in Towcester and the surrounding area. Together we look forward to building a stronger community to be able to face the challenges ahead as we hope for a new future after lockdown.



A special mention must go to all the volunteers for their support and generosity in making the Community Fridge and Larder a fabulous service to Towcester and the surrounding villages. Thank you!!



TOWCESTER COMMUNITY FOOD will be available to EVERYONE with our main ethos being to REDUCE FOOD WASTE. Please come and see us at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club (TTFSC) on Islington Road, a wonderful community setting for the community, run by the community!



If you need to contact us our email is



We thank you all for your continued encouragement and support.



