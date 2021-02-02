Have your say on housing in the district

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 2nd February 2021 16:06

South Northants Council has published a draft Housing Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for public consultation.

The consultation runs from 27 January to 26 February 2021.

The SPD supports the requirements of the Council’s Part 2 Local Plan (which was adopted July 2020), for market and affordable housing, specialist housing, self-build and custom housebuilding.

The SPD will be used by planners, applicants, agents, investors and developers in conjunction with the policies contained in the Local Plan.

Councillor Phil Bignell, portfolio holder for planning said: “Good quality housing is vital. It is important that our housing market meets the needs of our communities, including the provision of a mix of housing to meet differing needs.

"South Northants Council is committed to addressing this by ensuring a sustained supply of new homes is provided as required by the Local Plan.”

Once adopted, the SPD will be considered in the determination of planning applications.

The document can be viewed on the council’s website at: https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/consultation.

Should you encounter any difficulty in accessing the documents online please contact South Northants Planning Policy and Growth Strategy Team on 01327 322265 or at planning.policy@southnorthants.gov.uk.

The consultation runs from Wednesday 27 January and concludes at midnight on Friday 26 February 2021.

