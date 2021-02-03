Life changing opportunity for people to build a new career in construction

NN12

Helping people lay the foundations for a career in the construction industry is the aim of Northamptonshire County Council’s construction skills programme, and over 400 people have now graduated from this free training, with many more due to complete their courses in the next few weeks.



Made possible through funding from a successful bid for funding from the Department for Education (DfE) and a partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and local training partner Evolve Your Future, the short training programme gives people industry recognised qualifications including health and safety, manual handling and first aid as well as their CSCS card which enables them to work on construction sites.



The training is for anyone aged 18 and above who isn’t already working in the construction industry, regardless of experience and background, with no qualifications needed to join, and provides a life changing opportunity for people to build a new career and be part of the many growth projects happening across Northamptonshire.



Councillor Jason Smithers, cabinet member for place and environment said: “The construction skills training programme is very successful in Northamptonshire and I am pleased we are able to continue to offer this opportunity despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing.



“As an area of significant growth, it is vital that we have a skilled workforce to deliver the huge variety of projects taking place, and with many people facing an uncertain future right now, this training gives people a chance to try something new.



“The country may be in lockdown, but learning in this essential industry hasn’t stopped the students and they are showing strong commitment to their learning with many now having completed their training. It’s fantastic to see what they have achieved, and I know they are excited for their future in the construction industry.



“The training doesn’t end when the courses are complete, students are supported with writing their CV, completing job applications, given help to develop interview skills and are given support with securing their first construction job. I’m looking forward to hearing how they are all getting on and seeing the difference the training has made to their lives.”



Construction skills programme graduate Ryan Freeman took up the learning opportunity in November and can’t recommend it to others enough, he said: “I’ve recently been at University studying a psychology degree but have struggled to find work locally in this field. My future was looking uncertain and then I came across this training and had a complete change of direction.



“I’ve always been interested in construction, and this opportunity came at a perfect time for me. The tutors are very supportive and thanks to the training I’ve had, I have secured a job in roofing where I can develop more skills and learn on the job and I’m excited to see where it will take me.



“Anyone who is considering these free courses should definitely sign up. They are a great stepping stone to working in a busy and exciting industry, the qualifications you get will open up so many opportunities for you and the training gives you the added bonus of your CSCS card.”



With the current national lockdown restrictions in place, training is being delivered through online sessions with COVID-19 secure classroom based testing, and site visits are arranged for students in line with the latest COVID-19 guidance and advice.



Funding to deliver the construction skills training programme is in place until the end of March this year and anyone interested is encouraged to register their interest now to secure their place.



