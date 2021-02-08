EPOS joins Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team as Global Audio Partner

Published: 8th February 2021

When Silverstone based Aston Martin returns to the F1 grid next month, the team will benefit from cutting-edge sound and communication tools from EPOS – the high-performance audio specialists – who today become the team’s Global Audio Partner.



World-class communication tools have become a key pillar of performance in Formula One. In a sport where each fraction of a second counts, clarity and precision are essential. The partnership will give the team access to some of the most advanced audio solutions on the market, which will strengthen the team’s trackside set-up as well as factory-based operations.



EPOS can call on a storied history of over 115 years working in innovation and sound, with its pioneering technology and class-leading design making it the top pick for professionals and gamers all over the world. Teaming up with a Formula One team provides the ideal arena to demonstrate its products at the highest level of motorsport.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal & CEO, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team:

“We are delighted to welcome EPOS as our Global Audio Partner. Precise and streamlined communication helps to define a successful Formula One Team and it can directly translate into success on the track – whether that’s a call made from the pit wall or in our processes back at the factory as we strive for greater performance. Considering the importance of effective communication, EPOS is an ideal partner for the team. Its passion for high technology and approach to innovation resonate with our values and are intrinsic to Formula One as a sport.”

Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, EPOS President:

“We are very excited to be the Global Audio Partner of this iconic brand as it returns to the F1 track after more than 60 years. EPOS shares many commonalities with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team - our rich histories are built on more than one hundred years of experience and innovation to create premium products that put high performance, craftsmanship, and timeless design at the forefront. Formula One today is about so much more than speed – it’s about unleashing human potential through technology, innovation and state-of-the art engineering – pillars that are at the very heart of what we do at EPOS. More than in any other sport, Formula One demonstrates the importance of sound excellence and that seamless communication holds the power to enhance both team performance and individual achievement. We can’t wait to harness our shared expertise to mark a new era in Formula One racing.”

