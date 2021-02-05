Northants Covid-19 cases continue to fall but remain high

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 5th February 2021 13:25

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 cases continue to fall slowly but remain at an extremely high level - with Corby’s positivity rate and case rate amongst the highest in the country.

Northamptonshire as a whole and all districts and boroughs have seen a decrease in case numbers and deaths of loved ones when compared to the previous week. This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 25-31 January 2021, shows 2,402 residents have tested positive.

However, the county’s overall infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week is 339.6, remaining significantly higher than the national average. All district and borough infection rates, except for Daventry and South Northamptonshire and East Northamptonshire, are significantly higher than or similar to the national average. Wellingborough, Northampton, Kettering and Corby’s rates are significantly higher and Corby has amongst the highest case rate in England.

The age group with the most positive tests in this week’s data was 30 to 39 year olds for both men and women. This is typically the working population. The new, more transmittable variant is also appearing to cause more hospital admissions and deaths in this age category, so people in this age group must remain vigilant and adhere to the rules in order to protect themselves and others.

Public Health officials are reminding essential workers whose work involves regular contact with others to book a test at the Community Rapid Testing Centre at either the University of Northampton or Lodge Park Sports Centre in Corby. It takes 30 minutes to get a result and a slot can be booked here.

In order to maintain an overall downward trend, Public Health officials are urging all residents to continue to stick to the lockdown rules, get tested and get vaccinated when the call comes.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says:

“If we continue to stick to the lockdown rules, get tested and get vaccinated, we can maintain this downward trend, but it’s vital that we keep using all the tools available to us in the fight against the coronavirus.

“If you’ve got COVID-19 symptoms, get tested. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

“If you must go out to work and will be around others you must be certain you are not one of the 80 per cent of people who have the virus without symptoms, are spreading it around and potentially putting others at risk. Book a rapid test (Lateral Flow Test) here https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/covid-19-community-based-testing.aspx . It is vital however to understand that the test does not tell you if you are COVID-free, so you must ensure you exercise all COVID-secure measures even if you get a negative result. You must continue to follow COVID guidelines and remember to wash your hands, wear a face covering indoors and maintain 2m distance from others.

“Last, but by no means least, respond to the call when it comes and get vaccinated. For the vaccination programme to be as successful as possible, it is important that as many residents as possible respond to the call and get the jab. If we all work together then we can bring the rates down and look forward to enjoying the freedoms, we all miss so much.”

In a bid to ensure all coronavirus related news is reaching as many people as possible across all our communities Northamptonshire County Council is recruiting ‘COVID Community Ambassadors’ to share all the up-to-date information about the virus. The Ambassadors will be the conduit between the community and the council in understanding the barriers people experience in accessing information and complying with guidelines, as well as making sure everyone knows what they need to do to in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. If you are interested in being a COVID Community Ambassador then register your interest here. https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/covid-community-ambassadors.aspx

If you have either type of COVID-19 test and it is positive, you must self- isolate for ten days – with your household also isolating for 10 days from when the positive person’s symptoms started or test result was positive if they have no symptoms. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

