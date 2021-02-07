The Heroic Truths of Neil Peel is set around Lowcester

Author: Ben Dixon Published: 7th February 2021 11:17

precise).The antidote to lockdown misery has arrived! It can be found in the hilarious new book The Heroic Truths of Neil Peel by Ben Dixon, and, what's more, it's set around Towcester (well, Lowcester to be more precise).



Neil Peel is a boy who always tells the truth. He's about to start his first term at Titfield School after moving on from Prince Albert School in his village of Lower Piercing. He'll have to face up to bullies, take part in a football match for the uncoordinated against the brutes of Badby, and try to survive a visit from a devilish little cousin who's determined to ruin his Christmas. His friends are loyal, but his evil genius older sister Lemony will always be there to trip him up and kick him when he's down. Will the truth help Neil convince his parents that only a daring escapade could stop the bullies forcing one of his gang into committing a crime?



Five-star reviews are flooding in for this new sensation in the Young Adult Humour genre. This very cheeky story is delighting the target audience; even reluctant readers who usually won't even pick up a book can't put it down. Young people will always choose to watch a comedy film, so why not give them the same in a book?

Nostalgic parents and grandparents are also eager to read it as soon as their teens have finished, finding plenty to make them chuckle. If you've been waiting for the next generation's Adrian Mole, then look no further than this outrageous new comical story.



To find out more, head over to the book's Amazon page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Heroic-Truths-Neil-Peel/dp/1786937980

