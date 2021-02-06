NN12

>

News

>

Local News Final budget proposals published for West Northamptonshire Council Author: Gavin Moore Published: 6th February 2021 07:36 Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northants Shadow Authority, said: “We have ambitious plans for West Northamptonshire to make this area a great place in which to live and work and where businesses can prosper. Photographed at Towcester Food Festival Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northants Shadow Authority, said: “We have ambitious plans for West Northamptonshire to make this area a great place in which to live and work and where businesses can prosper. Photographed at Towcester Food Festival

Final budget proposals for West Northants Council (WNC) have now been published ahead of a meeting of the shadow authority’s Executive next week.



The council comes into existence on April 1 2021 this year when the eight councils which currently provide public services in Northants are dissolved and replaced by two unitary authorities, one serving the west and another serving the north.



This will mean services previously delivered by four different councils will come together under a new single council providing more cost effective ways of working and better outcomes for residents and businesses.



The new authority will provide all local government services in the west of the county including adult social care, planning, housing and economic regeneration, leisure and tourism and waste disposal and collection. It will be a one stop shop for all council services.



Cllr Rebecca Breese, shadow portfolio holder for finance, human resources and corporate services said: “This budget provides a stable foundation on which to deliver ambitious plans for the future.



“This is a very exciting time for us and having a firm financial footing is essential to bring quality services to our residents.”



Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northants Shadow Authority, said: “We have ambitious plans for West Northamptonshire to make this area a great place in which to live and work and where businesses can prosper.



“Bringing the local authorities together creates many advantages and we can unite our strengths to ensure that we deliver for our residents.”



It is proposed that Council Tax is increased by 4.99%, comprising 1.99% core tax and a 3% adult social care precept.



For WNC this would mean an average Band D level of Council Tax of £1,566.39 from 1 April 2021, or an increase of £74.45 for the year or the equivalent of £1.43 per week.



WNC is focussed on becoming a greener and cleaner authority, a great place in which people can live and work, and visit.



The council aims to recover and grow the economy, playing a full role as one of the largest authorities within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, while establishing strong and safe communities with good housing. It wants residents to have the best prospects and the skills to succeed, and for children to have the best start in life.



Further integration of adult social care and health services is also key to the future. The council will be working differently and collaborating more with key partners and stakeholders. This makes sense as not only is there a financial efficiency but also because it is less complicated for people who want to use services and the authority can deliver better outcomes in the future.



The final budget proposals will be discussed by the Shadow Executive on February 12 2021 before appearing before the full shadow authority for final approval on February 23 2021.

Final budget proposals for West Northants Council (WNC) have now been published ahead of a meeting of the shadow authority’s Executive next week.The council comes into existence on April 1 2021 this year when the eight councils which currently provide public services in Northants are dissolved and replaced by two unitary authorities, one serving the west and another serving the north.This will mean services previously delivered by four different councils will come together under a new single council providing more cost effective ways of working and better outcomes for residents and businesses.The new authority will provide all local government services in the west of the county including adult social care, planning, housing and economic regeneration, leisure and tourism and waste disposal and collection. It will be a one stop shop for all council services.Cllr Rebecca Breese, shadow portfolio holder for finance, human resources and corporate services said: “This budget provides a stable foundation on which to deliver ambitious plans for the future.“This is a very exciting time for us and having a firm financial footing is essential to bring quality services to our residents.”Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northants Shadow Authority, said: “We have ambitious plans for West Northamptonshire to make this area a great place in which to live and work and where businesses can prosper.“Bringing the local authorities together creates many advantages and we can unite our strengths to ensure that we deliver for our residents.”It is proposed that Council Tax is increased by 4.99%, comprising 1.99% core tax and a 3% adult social care precept.For WNC this would mean an average Band D level of Council Tax of £1,566.39 from 1 April 2021, or an increase of £74.45 for the year or the equivalent of £1.43 per week.WNC is focussed on becoming a greener and cleaner authority, a great place in which people can live and work, and visit.The council aims to recover and grow the economy, playing a full role as one of the largest authorities within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, while establishing strong and safe communities with good housing. It wants residents to have the best prospects and the skills to succeed, and for children to have the best start in life.Further integration of adult social care and health services is also key to the future. The council will be working differently and collaborating more with key partners and stakeholders. This makes sense as not only is there a financial efficiency but also because it is less complicated for people who want to use services and the authority can deliver better outcomes in the future.The final budget proposals will be discussed by the Shadow Executive on February 12 2021 before appearing before the full shadow authority for final approval on February 23 2021. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.