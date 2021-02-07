Marie Weller Primary School to open in Towcester

Author: Angie Tonkinson – School Administrator Published: 7th February 2021 13:43

The striking building design combines both the traditional and the modern to provide state of the art facilities. It has extensive grounds, including two football pitches and a multi-use games area and The Hawksmoor Learning Trust plans to make full use of the impressive resource within its curriculum.

A much-needed, brand new primary school is due to open in Towcester this September (2021) situated at the new housing development to the south of the town.



Called the Marie Weller Primary School, the new school is modular in design and construction is well underway off-site whilst ground preparations take place. Initially, the school will open in September with one Reception class, building one year group at a time thereafter. When full, the school, which will be part of The Hawksmoor Learning Trust, will have a proposed full capacity of 420 pupils.



Andrea Curtis, Executive Principal for The Hawksmoor Learning Trust, said she was looking forward to opening the Marie Weller Primary School for the local community. “The Trust aims to create a happy and vibrant school where doing the best we can for all children in our care is at the heart of everything we do,” she explained. “We have the highest aspirations for every child and place great value upon celebrating both individual achievement and personal development as children learn and grow with us.”



Ms Curtis added: “We will be ‘Building Excellence’ in all aspects of our provision, to deliver the highest educational standards and provide a fantastic resource within the new housing development.”



The name of the school has a fascinating local historical connection as it is named after the active Towcester Suffragette, Marie Weller. She was buried in Towcester Cemetery in 1936 along with a certificate and a special badge given to her by Mrs Pankhurst for her part in the Suffragette struggle.



Applications for places at the Marie Weller Primary School for the first intake in September in 2021 are now open. Parents who wish to apply for a Reception place at Marie Weller Primary School for September 2021 will need to apply directly to The Hawksmoor Learning Trust. Details of the admissions process are available on https://www.thlt.academy/our-schools. Alternatively, enquiries can be made to enquiries@mwps.thlt.academy or telephone 07376 640005/01327 351404.



Information meetings are planned for prospective parents and interested parties where members of The Hawksmoor Learning Trust will be in attendance to answer questions about the school and its plans. Details of the meetings and updates about the school will be posted on the school’s Facebook page, Marie Weller Primary School, once finalised.



The new school is part of The Hawksmoor Learning Trust, which also includes the founding school, Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School in Towcester, as well as Bracken Leas Primary School and The Radstone Primary School in Brackley.

