Towcester Farmers Market Continues

Author: Nick Holder Published: 8th February 2021 10:03

The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th February 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th February 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The market is allowed to continue during lockdown restrictions as it is currently limited to food produce only, which is covered under essentials in current Covid rules.

We are expecting almost all of our regular stall holders, and current expect Caked In Bread, our Artisan bread baker, to have a full stall at this months market, rather than just a table. This should increase the range of breads available.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.

Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at

or on 01327 352647.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.