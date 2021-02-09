Small Business Grants launched to help Northamptonshire start-up entrepreneurs and businesses

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 9th February 2021 09:05

Restart Small Business Grants, open to Northamptonshire based businesses who have been registered for 12 months or less, as well as those who simply just have an idea and need support in launching their business successfully.

The Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire (BIPC) is supporting the local business community with the launch of its Reset. Restart Small Business Grants, open to Northamptonshire based businesses who have been registered for 12 months or less, as well as those who simply just have an idea and need support in launching their business successfully. The Small Business Grants form an additional part of Northamptonshire BIPC’s Reset. Restart programme, which is part of a wider, national initiative of workshops and dedicated support, led bythe British Library’s Business & IP Centre.

Successful applicants will receive:

£1,500 grant for business expenses

A year’s free membership with the Northamptonshire Chamber

Ongoing support from the BIPC Northamptonshire team

The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday 28 March 2021.

Shortlisted applicants will be given 7 days’ notice of the Dragons’ Den-style grant panel sessions which will be held on Thursday 15 April and Friday 16 April 2021. Successful applicants will be notified by Friday 30 April 2021, with a public announcement at the beginning of May.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: “We know this is a difficult time for start-ups. That’s why we are delivering a dedicated webinar programme to support entrepreneurs and business owners, which can be accessed remotely.

“As an extension of the Reset. Restart programme we wanted to go that one step further, and so we are delighted to be able to support start-ups with a £1,500 grant to help bring to life new businesses to start-up, innovate and grow.”

The BIPC Northamptonshire, which is part of the British Library’s Business & IP Centre National Network, supports small businesses by hosting free events, such as networking, workshops, seminars and webinars. The Library Plus service also provides information and access to database subscription resources for market research, as well as business mentoring and one-to-one advice sessions on self-employment, starting up a business, business planning, and intellectual property.

Further details on how to apply are available on the BIPC Northamptonshire website at: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/businesslibrary

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.