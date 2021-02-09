  • Bookmark this page

Survey to gauge support for new Towcester School

Author: Angela Tonkinson - School administrator Published: 9th February 2021 09:51

The Hawksmoor Learning Trust is proud to be opening Marie Weller Primary School in the heart of the local community at the new Towcester South housing development.  

The school will be opening in September 2021 with 30 Reception places for local children.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Angela Tonkinson, said, "We are required by the Department of Education (DfE) to consult with the public to ensure the school is supported locally and provide an opportunity for any questions to be addressed.

"We would very much appreciate you taking some time to complete the questionnaire attached to gauge local support for the school.

"The closing date for responses is 24th March 2021. You can also download a copy of this questionnaire from our Trust website, which can be returned to: Marie Weller Primary School, The Hawksmoor Learning Trust, Balmoral Close, Towcester, NN12 6JA."

There will be a consultation meeting for the public, which will be held virtually on Thursday 4th March 2021 at 7pm.

If you would like to receive the link, please contact enquiries@mwps.thlt.academy.

 

The survey can be completed by clicking on the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MarieWellerPrimarySchool

