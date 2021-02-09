  • Bookmark this page

Council launches a free business toolbox to help local entrepreneurs

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 9th February 2021 15:24
Council launches a free business toolbox to help local entrepreneursCouncil launches a free business toolbox to help local entrepreneurs

A new toolbox to help budding and existing local entrepreneurs as they navigate the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).

With unemployment rising sharply across the district, many residents are deciding to start their own businesses and SNC has created the free Business Toolbox to help them get off to the right start.

Cllr Stephen Clarke, portfolio holder for economic growth, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the job market significantly and, with unemployment rates rising, we are continuing to expand our efforts to support residents throughout this uncertain time.

“Statistics also highlight Northamptonshire as the third highest area in the country for new business creation, which indicates that there are likely to be individuals who have recently lost their jobs and are looking to start their own business venture in favour of returning to employment.

“We are always looking at current trends and new ways to assist businesses. Therefore we have provided this free resource, not only to those at the very start of their journey but also to those looking to build upon previous knowledge and experience.”

The SNC Business Toolbox has several templates and resources which will aid the day-to-day running of a business as well as the development of longer-term strategies.

They are available in Microsoft Word and Excel formats and include a business plan, cash flow forecast, business modelling method, marketing plan, SWOT analysis, income and expenditure management, and profit and loss accounts.

For further information or to download the toolbox, visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/businesstoolbox.

