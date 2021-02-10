Towcester Camera Club Update and Pay-Per-View External Speaker Sessions

Photo Steve Williams - virtual speaker at Towcester Camera Club

Towcester Camera Club ended 2020 with competitive antlers, a photography themed quiz – and a review of members’ best work or best learning during the year. Once again this demonstrated the range and depth of work produced within the Club. This is the essence of what our Club is about: irrespective of starting point, what can we learn and what can we share. The addition of “TCC Extra” sessions is now embedded, with a quarterly programme of “Camera Club Surgery”, “Monthly Challenge Review” and “Competition/ Portfolio Readiness” speaking to every level of photographer and now added to the normal variety of external speakers, member presentations, practicals and other sessions.

Our first “Surgery” session generated more questions than our panel and members had time to debate, so we eagerly await the next opportunity on 24th February, when we add a technical spotlight on ‘metering’. We enjoyed reviewing our latest monthly challenge themes: “Multiple Exposure”, “Still Life” and “Minimalism/ Simplicity”. Some outstanding images were produced.

At the beginning of January three members took us on a welcome virtual tour: a fascinating insight into the landscape, architecture, flora and fauna of Saudi Arabia; a wildlife tour of the world; and gorgeous landscape views from the Lake District and The Dark Peak. Bob Brind-Surch gave a brilliant photography 101 session useful to beginners and improvers alike, and will return later in the year for a follow-up session. The Club is about to enter a selection of Nature and Open images into the PAGB “GB Cup” for the first time: this is a great opportunity for more experienced members to test their images and for all members to see what Clubs around the country are producing at the moment.

The fully updated club website details our upcoming programme at www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk , demonstrating a range of speakers and events to suit all levels. Indeed, our membership of 50 ranges from beginner to professional and everything between – the focus being on sharing and improvement for all - and challenge for those who want to be competitive.

We have committed to a programme of ZOOM presentations and Club nights until July but hope and intend to fit in practical sessions and photo walks as and when we can – and hopefully throughout the summer. Not only have we found that virtual Zoom meetings have enabled us to access speakers who would normally not be available to us, it has also given greater flexibility simply and clearly to review digital images on our dedicated sharing platform, and it has given the facility to share resources to demonstrate techniques so that we can continue to learn together. Occasional snapshots of our monthly challenge themes and upcoming events appear on the Club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/ We look forward to the point when we can safely resume our in-person meetings, although Zoom will remain the forum for our additional “surgery”, “challenge” and “competition readiness” sessions each month.

The following external speaker talks are open to non-members on a pay-per-view basis by payment of a £5 fee via our website: http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/external-speakers-and-public-events.php - or contact me via the website contact page. A dedicated link will be provided to subscribers.

Wednesday 17th February 2021 – ZOOM – Steve Williams – Street Photography

"My talk will offer advice on how to take successful pictures in situations many people find intimidating. I will discuss the best equipment to use, technique tips and my favourite locations, plus some advice about the law with regards to this this tricky but rewarding style of photography. "

Wednesday 3rd March 2021 – ZOOM - Justin Minns "A Learning Curve"

"I am a full-time professional landscape photographer, specialising in capturing atmospheric images of East Anglia. The clients I work with include the National Trust and English Heritage. Over the last few years, I have become increasingly absorbed by landscape photography. This presentation aims to pass along some of the things I have learnt during that time, illustrated by plenty of images." https://www.justinminns.co.uk/

Wednesday 14th April – ZOOM – Wayne Brittle “Another Time, Another Place”

“I live close to the Staffordshire, Derbyshire border and have over 40 years’ experience behind the lens. My passion for landscape photography comes from my love of the great outdoors. I often rise before the sun and will travel miles to capture the sheer beauty of the British landscape.” https://www.waynebrittlephotography.com/

Wednesday 28th April – Colin Trowe-Poole “People & Places”

"Often the subjects I photograph already have a strong story telling/documentary element, but by selectively composing, sensitively using lighting and carefully controlling tonal gradations, visual dialogue can be enhanced resulting in a more evocative and thought-provoking final mage." https://www.colintrowpoole.com/

Wednesday 9th June – Chris Upton “Passion for Pictures”

We have previously had the pleasure of hearing Chris present to our Club - and he went down very well indeed! “This presentation really does have something for everyone, with a broad selection of images from around the world and close to home. The lecture contains many examples of how I work to develop the image in the field or in post processing to achieve the desired result.” https://www.chrisuptonphotography.com/

Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just two external competitions each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional. COVID-19 developments have necessitated Towcester Camera Club switching temporarily from bi-weekly physical meetings at St. Michael’s Church Room in Silverstone to bi-weekly virtual meetings. The club will resume physical meetings only when advice suggests that it is safe to do so.

The club is happy to answer enquiries via its website contact page http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/contact.php or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/ Membership for the remainder of the current season (until 31st March 2021) is £9 plus £3 for each external speaker event only.

Anne Gray – Chairperson

