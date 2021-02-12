NN12

Local News KierWSP awarded extension of contract by Northamptonshire County Council until March 2022 Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 12th February 2021 09:22 NCC, and the successor authorities are committed to ensuring that services continue to be delivered without disruption to residents or visitors to Northamptonshire as the new authorities are established.

KierWSP, highways service provider for the county, has been awarded an extension to the contract to March 2022 by Northamptonshire County Council.



The original contract was awarded in 2008 and together with the new contract, the combined KierWSP joint venture has been delivering highways services for 13 years across Northamptonshire.



KierWSP will now provide services for a further 12 months. This extension will help to support the smooth transition of services as Northamptonshire moves to become two new Unitary authorities from 1st April.



The process to procure new highways services for the future authorities has already begun. This will ensure that both West and North Northamptonshire have new highway services contracts in place when the current arrangements with KierWSP come to an end.



Councillor Jason Smithers, Portfolio Holder for Place, Highways And The Environment said: “Northamptonshire County Council has taken the decision to extend its contract with KierWSP until the end of March 2022. This extension ensures that the existing highways services can continue in a smooth and uninterrupted manner as the two new Northamptonshire unitary authorities are created, and start to bed in. KierWSP will continue to provide the existing highways services across both unitary authorities until the end of this contract. Meanwhile, the authorities will be running a procurement exercise to secure new highways contracts for the new unitary authorities.”



The joint venture combines the strengths of Kier, an infrastructure services company and WSP, the design, engineering and management consultancy, to deliver integrated local government services across the UK.



The contract will see KierWSP continue to provide transport and highway services, and this will include structural inspections, routine maintenance and passenger transport services to ensure Northamptonshire’s highways network is maintained and remains safe for all users.



KierWSP General Manager Debbie Taylor-Bond said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded an extension to our contract which will now continue until March 2022. Over the years we have developed a strong and positive relationship with Northamptonshire County Council and we are pleased at being given the opportunity to work with the new North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire unitary authorities and support the smooth transition of vital highways and transport services.



“Over the last 13 years we have worked with the local authority to adapt services to meet the financial challenges and support the transformation of the services provided to the public and we remain fully committed to bringing innovative operational solutions and capabilities regarding transport and highways to the county.



"Over the last 13 years we have worked with the local authority to adapt services to meet the financial challenges and support the transformation of the services provided to the public and we remain fully committed to bringing innovative operational solutions and capabilities regarding transport and highways to the county.

"Our priority is to carry out all works safely and deliver affordable and quality services, whilst keeping the customer and communities at the heart of everything we do."