The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Northants County's schools to get Covid-19 response grant funding

Author: Charlotte Saliwonczyk Published: 12th February 2021 10:54
Financial support will now be given to Northamptonshire schools from the County Council through COVID-19 grant funding of £24.90 per pupil; total funding allocation of £3m.

Financial support will now be given to Northamptonshire schools from the County Council through COVID-19 grant funding of £24.90 per pupil; total funding allocation of £3m. This funding will be used to cover future costs or those already incurred from infection prevention and control measures on items not already covered by government funding.

Schools across the county have been responding to COVID-19 on the front line since March last year, working extremely hard to follow all of the necessary guidance to operate in a way that is COVID-19 safe and secure for all pupils.

As a result of this, additional costs for schools have been incurred during a time when they are already under immense pressure.

The grant will be given to schools on the express condition that all monies received will be used only in accordance with the spending criteria, on eligible items permitted and in line with the objectives of the grant.

Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families and education at Northamptonshire County Council, said “This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone and our local schools must be commended for their dedication to making their learning environments as safe as possible so that the county's children can continue to access the best possible education.

We'd like to thank our county's schools for their continued hard work, continuing to put the interests and wellbeing of pupils first during this extremely challenging period.”

