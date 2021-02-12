Northants residents praised as Covid-19 cases continue to drop

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 12th February 2021 14:09

They are also issuing a reminder, that to maintain an overall downward trend all residents across the county must do three things; live within the limits of the law and not to stretch them, get tested and get vaccinated when the call comes. Ahead of half term residents are also being urged to show respect for one another by keeping a safe two metre distance.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 01-07 February 2021, shows 1,839 residents have tested positive. Northamptonshire’s total weekly cases remain high but show a decline of 61% when compared to the recent peak seen in the week of 4th January 2021.

However, Wellingborough, Northampton, Kettering and Corby’s rates are significantly higher than the national average and therefore we need to keep working together to keep case rates falling. Corby still has amongst the highest case rate in England, despite decreasing case numbers, meaning rates elsewhere are falling faster than they are in Corby, but there are positive signs of progress.

With the exception of Corby and Wellingborough, Northamptonshire as a county and all districts and boroughs have also seen a decrease in numbers of deaths of loved ones when compared to the previous week.

The age group with the most positive tests in this week’s data was again the 30 to 39 year olds for both men and women, which is typically the working population. More hospital admissions and deaths are being observed in this age category, so people in this age group must remain vigilant and adhere to the rules in order to protect themselves and others.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says:

“Northamptonshire as a whole, and all districts and boroughs, have once again seen a decrease in case numbers when compared to the previous week. This is testament to the hard work and determination of our residents and for this you should all be very proud; I know it hasn’t been easy.

“I want to thank all residents who are sticking to the rules and to remind those who aren’t that they must live within the limits of the law and not to stretch them. The rules are there for very good reason there’s science behind them and we can clearly see that when people adhere to them, case rates improve. You must not mix inside a household with people you do not live with or people who are not in your childcare or support bubble, it is not allowed. If you are not eligible to have a support bubble or childcare bubble you are not allowed to mix indoors. To do otherwise is not just illegal, it’s irresponsible. You will be not only be fined but you will be putting your friends, family and loved ones at risk.

“Remember to keep your distance from one another while out exercising with your children during the half term break. Stop and let one another pass, giving them enough space to feel safe. It’s not just about following the guidelines, it’s courteous, it’s kind and it’s caring. Sticking to all the guidance, testing and getting vaccinated are the three key actions that will get us back to normal. The more people who are vaccinated, the safer we will all be. Please respond to the call when it comes and get the jab. The continuing decrease in numbers is good news but we must work continue to work together to maintain this trend.”

Residents aged 70 and over who haven’t had their first dose of the vaccine yet are being urged to come forward now and make an appointment by contacting their GP, by booking in at the Vaccination Centre online at nhs.uk/covidvaccination, or by phoning 119 if they can’t use the internet. The NHS will also be following up directly with the remaining people in this group by phone and letter, particularly those on the Shielded Patients List – if that is you and you haven’t been written to, you can also contact your GP.

If you’ve got COVID-19 symptoms, please remember to get tested as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

If you are not showing symptoms but must work with others, get the rapid test to find out if you are infectious and isolate if positive. It is vital however to understand that the test only tells you whether you are at peak infectiousness at the time of the test, it does not tell you that you are COVID-free. Levels of infectiousness change from the point of contracting the virus to the point you recover from it, which can take up to 14 days, during which time you may not have experienced any symptoms. It is therefore vital that you exercise all COVID-secure measures even if you get a negative result. You must continue to follow COVID guidelines and remember to wash your hands, wear a face covering indoors and maintain 2m distance from others.

If you have either type of COVID-19 test and it is positive, you must self- isolate for ten days – with your household also isolating for 10 days from when the positive person’s symptoms started or test result was positive if they have no symptoms. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

