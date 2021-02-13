  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Evening WI is supporting the local charity growbaby

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 13th February 2021 13:26

Towcester Evening WI is supporting the local charity growbaby in Northampton. At the end of 2020 the WI delivered them a bundle of knitted items made by their members and they have now delivered another bundle of winter woollies which also included some items knitted by other residents from their community. 

Growbaby is one of the projects run at the Re:Store Charity in Northampton who support vulnerable people in Northampton through practical means. 

Growbaby is a family focused project for families who require practical help with children’s clothing as well as additional support needs. 

GPs, social services etc. refer families to the charity.

