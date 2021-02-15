Car owners warned to keep hold of keys when selling cars

Author: Northants Police Published: 15th February 2021 10:35

Northamptonshire Police is warning people selling their cars to make sure they have been paid for the vehicle before letting anyone else handle the keys.

It comes after a series of high value car thefts across Northampton during January and into February, which happened after would-be buyers attended to look at the vehicle and asked to see all sets of keys.



Once they had hold of all the keys, it’s thought the criminals have swapped one for a fake before giving them back. The stolen key has then been used to steal the vehicle overnight.

The vehicles targeted had been advertised online through sites including Auto Trader, Facebook and Gumtree.

To protect themselves and their vehicles, anyone looking to sell their car is advised to be vigilant during viewings.

Do not hand over the keys to prospective buyers until the sale has been completed and payment received.

During viewings of vehicles, keep would-be buyers in sight at all times and report any suspicious activity to police on 101, or online at www.northants.police.uk

Find more crime prevention advice at www.northants.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

