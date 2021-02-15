New Lateral Flow Device Testing Site Launches in Northampton

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 15th February 2021 12:50

Each test involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. Each test involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes.

A third community Lateral Flow Device Testing Centre has opened at Danes Camp Leisure Centre, operated by Trilogy Leisure in Northampton. The location of this site is ideal for staff from the business parks located between Northampton and South Northants, in addition to workers across Northampton and surrounding areas.

Lateral Flow Device testing is otherwise known as rapid testing, and is used in people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19. The aim is to identify the one in three people who may be infectious without being aware, in order to reduce spread of the virus. Rapid testing enables swift action to be taken to protect colleagues and family members of those who test positive with COVID-19 and to reduce any onward risk of transmission.

The new site will be open Monday to Friday from 07:30am to 13:00pm and 14:30 – 20:00pm and at weekends from 09:00am to 13:00pm, providing employees with a range to time slots to access the testing.

Each test involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes.

Testing slots must be booked online in advance using this web link https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/covid-19- community-based-testing.aspx

Priority is given to workers in the following sectors:

Health or social care

Transportation

Education or childcare (if not receiving regular rapid tests via the workplace)

Essential shop, supermarkets or financial services

Food production or processing

Warehousing, packing or distribution

Essential public sector services including waste, bin collections, security etc

Construction, utilities or communications

Agency workers

It is advisable for people working in these sectors to take up the opportunity to get tested on a weekly basis to help to reduce the spread of the virus.

It is important to highlight that a negative test result is not an absolute guarantee that you do not have COVID-19 and therefore you must still carry out thorough and regular hand washing, maintain 2 metre social distancing from those you do not live with and wear face coverings where required to do so.

Dr Rhosyn Harris, Consultant in Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council said:

“We are delighted to be launching our third Community Lateral Flow Device testing site at Danes Camp Leisure Centre. The staff at the centre have worked incredibly hard to ensure that they provide a valuable resource to the local community.

“We know from our existing sites that regular testing of those without symptoms helps us identify a number of positive cases and cut the transmission by isolating those individuals it also provides workforces some reassurance that workers are less likely to transmit the virus without knowing”.

John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Leisure said; “As a not for profit charitable trust we are delighted to play a part in helping our local community in these challenging times.

“Even though our memberships are frozen and centres closed, we are incredibly proud of our employees who have undergone training in order to deliver the lateral flow device testing service at Danes Camp Leisure Centre.”

For more information on Lateral Flow device testing and guidance on how to book a testing slot, please visit https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/covid-19- community-based-testing.aspx

If you do have COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use these sites, please call 119 or visit https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.