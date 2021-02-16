NN12

All you need to know about renting: the dos and don'ts Author: Craig Bees Published: 16th February 2021



The rental sector has grown enormously in recent years, fuelled by high property prices and the fast-moving pace of modern life with people taking advantage of flexible work patterns and employment opportunities that have emerged. Questions about renting are increasingly amongst the most common at Bartram & Co as it has become an attractive alternative to buying by providing a number of unique benefits: Flexibility – when you rent you agree to stay in a property for a fixed length, usually 12 months, meaning that you are free to move elsewhere if required

Cost – because you do not own the property you are not liable for property maintenance costs or replacing expensive items such as boilers

Most popular in larger towns and cities, renting in the UK is often the first step for most after moving out of their family home

Though currently not as heavily regulated as the resale and buying market, many new rules have come into effect recently providing greater protection for tenants.

While the majority of tenants will never experience a problem with their tenancy or landlord, it’s important to understand what’s usual (and what’s not) and what’s expected from both parties.

here are times of year where choice is more limited, especially in the lead up to Christmas where fewer people are inclined to move and fewer properties become available.

If you are already renting you will need to serve notice to leave your current property. Most tenancy agreements will specify how much notice to give, often two months.

Bartram & Co supply you with a copy of a How to Rent booklet, produced by the Government which will help explain the process. It gives further guidance on what to look out for before renting, living in a rented home, what happens at the end of a tenancy and what to do if things go wrong.

Your agent or landlord must give you a copy of this booklet as part of the standard paperwork for letting a property. If you’re not given one, ask for one.

Advantages

With the lack of affordability in the sales market, over the course of the last decade more and more people are renting, up to a third of the population in urban centres. Renting offers: Long-term tenancies start from as little as six months with the option to move after this time is up

Working lives have changed and people change job, including their location, more frequently and renting makes this easier.

Professionally managed properties take the burden of maintenance away from you, giving you time to enjoy other things. You will have one point of contact and don’t to find contractors as well as oversee work.

Ongoing costs of maintenance, building service charges buildings insurance are covered by the landlord

Without these additional costs it is much easier to predict your own monthly outgoings.

Whilst renting costs are high, the cost of getting on the rental ladder is substantially cheaper than buying a property.

Rental properties have to conform to safety standards.

Shorter term lets are great for those who are in between moves or moving out whilst they do renovations



Copies of our How To Rent booklet are available from

our office in Towcester.





Property Q&A: where you get the chance to ask us what you need to know.



Q: Can you still view properties during lockdown?

A: Yes but before you do, you must answer some Covid-related questions to ensure that all

parties wear the correct PPE and that you have not been affected by or show symptoms of the virus.

Only two people can view and, where possible, we try to ensure the property occupier is out.



Send all your property-related questions to craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk



