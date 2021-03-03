NN12

>

News

>

Local News Potential candidates urged to find out more at elections briefing Author: Gavin Moore Published: 16th February 2021 09:13 On Thursday, 6 May 2021 residents across Daventry, Northampton and South Northants will vote to elect councillors to the new unitary authority, which will go live on 1 April this year, replacing their existing district, borough and county councils. On Thursday, 6 May 2021 residents across Daventry, Northampton and South Northants will vote to elect councillors to the new unitary authority, which will go live on 1 April this year, replacing their existing district, borough and county councils.



People thinking of standing as a candidate in the West Northamptonshire Council or town and parish elections are encouraged to join in a briefing taking place soon.



On Thursday, 6 May 2021 residents across Daventry, Northampton and South Northants will vote to elect councillors to the new unitary authority, which will go live on 1 April this year, replacing their existing district, borough and county councils. Elections are also due to take place that day to elect representatives for up to 165 town/parish councils across West Northamptonshire.



People thinking about becoming a candidate or acting as an agent for either of these elections is urged to attend an online briefing session on Wednesday, 3 March 2021, from 5.30pm.



The session, which will be held on Zoom, will cover the nominations process, key electoral information, dates and deadlines as well as setting out important details about the Covid safety measures being planned for candidates and agents.



Those wishing to attend should email



Anna Earnshaw, Returning Officer for the West Northamptonshire elections and the Chief Executive of the new Council, said: “Anyone thinking of standing as a candidate or acting as their agent in the spring elections should attend this briefing.



“It will provide them with everything they need to know about taking part, including how to submit nominations, key dates and deadlines, as well as important information about Covid restrictions and the measures we’ll be taking to minimise risks from the pandemic to voters.”



Polling arrangements for West Northamptonshire and parish elections are currently being organised jointly by elections officers in Daventry District, South Northants and Northampton who will be brought together on 1 April 2021 as part of the new Council. To find out more about registering to vote, plus information on applying for postal and proxy votes, please visit your local district/borough website. People thinking of standing as a candidate in the West Northamptonshire Council or town and parish elections are encouraged to join in a briefing taking place soon.On Thursday, 6 May 2021 residents across Daventry, Northampton and South Northants will vote to elect councillors to the new unitary authority, which will go live on 1 April this year, replacing their existing district, borough and county councils. Elections are also due to take place that day to elect representatives for up to 165 town/parish councils across West Northamptonshire.People thinking about becoming a candidate or acting as an agent for either of these elections is urged to attend an online briefing session on Wednesday, 3 March 2021, from 5.30pm.The session, which will be held on Zoom, will cover the nominations process, key electoral information, dates and deadlines as well as setting out important details about the Covid safety measures being planned for candidates and agents.Those wishing to attend should email electoralservices.ddc@westnorthants.gov.uk or call 01327 302326. The session will be recorded and available on YouTube later for those unable to attend.Anna Earnshaw, Returning Officer for the West Northamptonshire elections and the Chief Executive of the new Council, said: “Anyone thinking of standing as a candidate or acting as their agent in the spring elections should attend this briefing.“It will provide them with everything they need to know about taking part, including how to submit nominations, key dates and deadlines, as well as important information about Covid restrictions and the measures we’ll be taking to minimise risks from the pandemic to voters.”Polling arrangements for West Northamptonshire and parish elections are currently being organised jointly by elections officers in Daventry District, South Northants and Northampton who will be brought together on 1 April 2021 as part of the new Council. To find out more about registering to vote, plus information on applying for postal and proxy votes, please visit your local district/borough website. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.