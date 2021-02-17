NN12

Local News Local residents recognised with prestigious Rose of Northamptonshire Award Author: Liam Beasley Published: 17th February 2021 09:10



Many people across the county have been awarded with the Rose of Northamptonshire to recognise their outstanding contribution to the Northamptonshire response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Lord-Lieutenant and the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, facilitated by Northamptonshire County Council have virtually presented 126 awards so far and there are many more presentations to be made as nominations continue to come in for the hundreds of unsung heroes in our towns, villages and communities.



From giving up time to volunteer to run essential errands for people who are having to isolate, performing selfless acts of kindness to put a smile on people’s faces, to making PPE and supporting those who are feeling lonely, the variety of reasons for people being put forward for this prestigious award are huge and demonstrate that community spirit is very much alive in Northamptonshire, and how its communities come together in the face of adversity.



In response to the recent flooding crisis over the Christmas period where some people were forced to leave their homes, the volunteers who gave up their time to support emergency planning teams and affected residents are now also being put forward to receive the Rose of Northamptonshire award.



Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq said: “We already know that Northamptonshire is a resilient county, and the stories we are receiving daily demonstrate this clearly. I am thrilled we are able to highlight the selfless individuals and groups who put the needs of others before themselves with this award, and that we are able to extend the award out to those who came forward to help at what was a very challenging time when the floods hit areas of the county at Christmas. I cannot thank them enough for their care and clear compassion and determination to supporting others.”



High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Paul Parsons said: “We launched the Rose of Northamptonshire awards because we felt the very many unsung heroes across Northamptonshire who had done so much to help others throughout the pandemic should be recognised, and we were keen to engage the public in the nomination process.



“During the course of the award presentations we have heard very many life affirming stories. There have also been a number of very positive common themes running across so many of them. These include new ways of cooperation and working together between organisations, individuals and charities have developed; innovation - finding ways to do things differently and at very short notice; and a desire and intention to build back better and stronger. I am extremely grateful to everyone who has been awarded a Rose of Northamptonshire award for all they have done and continue to do.”



Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, Councillor Matt Golby said: “We have been overwhelmed with the number of nominations that have been sent in from local residents for the awards. They all tell a heart-warming story of the wonderful work that is happening day in, day out to help others. I am thankful to them all, and proud to recognise them with the Rose of Northamptonshire award.”



Residents and those working across the county are now hearing the news they have been nominated and have been chosen to receive the award with a congratulatory letter and certificate being sent to them together with an invitation to join a virtual presentation led by the Lord-Lieutenant and High Sheriff to talk about their stories in more detail.



