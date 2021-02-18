  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"The newsletter is a great source of information and brings the area to life; keep up the good work"
- Phyllis Brockhurst
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Final budget proposals for West Northamptonshire Council to be considered by shadow authority

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 18th February 2021 08:38
Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Authority, said: “This budget provides a firm foundation so the new council can realise its ambitions in delivering quality services to the people of West Northamptonshire, while ensuring that the area continues to prosper.Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Authority, said: “This budget provides a firm foundation so the new council can realise its ambitions in delivering quality services to the people of West Northamptonshire, while ensuring that the area continues to prosper.
After final budget proposals for West Northamptonshire Council were approved by the shadow authority’s executive last week – they will now appear before a meeting of the full shadow authority for final approval.
 
The council comes into existence on April 1 (2021) this year and will provide all local government services in the west of the county including adult social care, planning, housing and economic regeneration, leisure and tourism and waste disposal and collection. It will be a one stop shop for all Council services.
 
Cllr Rebecca Breese, shadow portfolio holder for finance, human resources and corporate services said: “This is an historic moment for West Northamptonshire and I’m proud to have played a part in developing these budget proposals which set out our plans for an ambitious, resilient and responsive new council."
 
Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Authority, said: “This budget provides a firm foundation so the new council can realise its ambitions in delivering quality services to the people of West Northamptonshire, while ensuring that the area continues to prosper.
 
“This is a significant milestone for the authority and the culmination of a lot of hard work. I would like to thank all involved in making this a reality."
 
It is proposed that Council Tax is increased by 4.99%, comprising 1.99% core tax and a 3% adult social care precept.
 
For West Northamptonshire Council this would mean an average Band D level of Council Tax of £1,566.39 from 1 April 2021, or an increase of £74.45 for the year or the equivalent of £1.43 per week.
 
The meeting of the full shadow authority will take place on February 23 2021.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies