Local News Final budget proposals for West Northamptonshire Council to be considered by shadow authority Author: Gavin Moore Published: 18th February 2021 08:38

After final budget proposals for West Northamptonshire Council were approved by the shadow authority’s executive last week – they will now appear before a meeting of the full shadow authority for final approval.



The council comes into existence on April 1 (2021) this year and will provide all local government services in the west of the county including adult social care, planning, housing and economic regeneration, leisure and tourism and waste disposal and collection. It will be a one stop shop for all Council services.



Cllr Rebecca Breese, shadow portfolio holder for finance, human resources and corporate services said: “This is an historic moment for West Northamptonshire and I’m proud to have played a part in developing these budget proposals which set out our plans for an ambitious, resilient and responsive new council."



“This is a significant milestone for the authority and the culmination of a lot of hard work. I would like to thank all involved in making this a reality."



It is proposed that Council Tax is increased by 4.99%, comprising 1.99% core tax and a 3% adult social care precept.



For West Northamptonshire Council this would mean an average Band D level of Council Tax of £1,566.39 from 1 April 2021, or an increase of £74.45 for the year or the equivalent of £1.43 per week.



