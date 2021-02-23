  • Bookmark this page

Lib Dems call for reduction in proposed council tax and for the creation of a £1 million Climate Emergency Fund

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 22nd February 2021 10:26

Councillor Mark Allen in Middleton CheneyCouncillor Mark Allen in Middleton Cheney

Liberal Democrat Councillors will propose at the meeting of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Executive on 23rd February 2021 that average council tax rises across the district should be at 3.99%, a fifth less than the proposed rises of 4.99% on the table from the Conservatives.

“The choice to impose the maximum possible Council Tax increase has been made not because it is needed for in-year spending, but to rebuild contingencies and reserves. It is wrong to penalise current tax payers for the failings of previous Conservative Leaders to balance their books,” Councillor Mark Allen will say at the meeting. “The suggested approach of averaging Council Tax rises hides the real impact on both Daventry and South Northamptonshire. As these areas have lower current tax rates residents will see substantial increases for years to come. Daventry residents will suffer nearly 6% annual increases and South Northamptonshire residents over 5%.”

In addition Liberal Democrats are going to call for an earmarked Climate Emergency Fund of  £1 million.

“Some great initiatives have been started but it is now time for real action and not just to continue to pay lip service,” Councillor Mark Allen will say. “The new council needs to adopt a truly inclusive approach to solve these very real problems relating to climate change.”
 

