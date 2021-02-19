Break-ins at the Tove Valley Centre site

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 23rd February 2021 12:53

Twice last week, on Wednesday 17th and Friday 19th February 2021, the main gate at the Tove Valley Centre was forced open during the evening or night and contractors' machinery was stolen. Police were informed and contractors have now secured the site. The break-in on Friday was spotted by several people who noticed the gates were open and reported it to the TVC Team.

If anyone noticed people or vehicles on the TVC site between 5pm and 8am on the night of Wed 17th Feb, or between 3.30pm and 8.20pm on the night of Friday 19th Feb, please would you contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident no 536-19/02/2021 or go to https://www.northants.police.uk/ to add information. We would also be grateful if anyone sees suspicious activity on site outside working hours in future, that they would contact the police on 101 as above.

The Tove Valley Centre is due to be completed within the next few weeks. We are particularly keen that completion should not be delayed, because we plan to hold a "Breakfast Club" to support children and young people during the Easter School Holidays. We are grateful to "Localgiving" for the opportunity to raise funds towards this project and to all of those individuals that have donated.

It is quite upsetting that this has happened. Apart from the impact on the contractor who has had expensive machinery stolen, the majority of the money used to fund the TVC Project has come from members of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship. The remainder has come from grants, support from local businesses and a loan from The Baptist Union of Great Britain that members of the Fellowship are paying back. The TVC has been built for the benefit of local residents and community groups as well as to provide Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship with a home and a place to worship.

We are grateful for the support that we have received from members of the local community about the break-in and their support in looking out for any future suspicious activity at the site.

