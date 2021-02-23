  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

New Lateral Flow Device Testing Site Launches in Brackley

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 23rd February 2021 13:55

A fourth community Lateral Flow Device Testing Centre has opened at Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northants.A fourth community Lateral Flow Device Testing Centre has opened at Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northants.

A fourth community Lateral Flow Device Testing Centre has opened at Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northants. The location of this site will mean that those working in the South of the county will be able to access asymptomatic testing more easily.
 
Lateral Flow Device testing is otherwise known as rapid testing, and is used in people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19. The aim is to identify the one in three people who may be infectious without being aware, in order to reduce spread of the virus. Rapid testing enables swift action to be taken to protect colleagues and family members of those who test positive with COVID-19 and to reduce any onward risk of transmission.
 
The new site will be open Tuesday to Saturday 09:00 to 12:00 midday and 14:00 to 18:00, providing employees with a range of time slots to access the testing.

Each test involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes.
Testing slots must be booked online in advance using this web link https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/covid-19-community-based-testing.aspx
 
Priority is given to workers in the following sectors:

  • Health or social care
  • Transportation
  • Education or childcare (if not receiving regular rapid tests via the workplace)
  • Essential shop, supermarkets or financial services
  • Food production or processing
  • Warehousing, packing or distribution
  • Essential public sector services including waste, bin collections, security etc
  • Construction, utilities or communications
  • Agency workers

 
It is advisable for people working in these sectors to take up the opportunity to get tested on a weekly basis to help to reduce the spread of the virus.
 
It is important to highlight that a negative test result is not an absolute guarantee that you do not have COVID-19 and therefore you must still carry out thorough and regular hand washing, maintain 2 metre social distancing from those you do not live with and wear face coverings where required to do so.
 
Dr Rhosyn Harris, Consultant in Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council said:
“We are delighted to be launching our fourth Community Lateral Flow Device testing site at Brackley Leisure Centre. The staff at the centre have worked incredibly hard to ensure that they provide a valuable resource to the local community. 

“We know from our existing sites that regular testing of those without symptoms helps us identify a number of positive cases and cut the transmission by isolating those individuals it also provides workforces some reassurance that workers are less likely to transmit the virus without knowing”. 

For more information on Lateral Flow device testing and guidance on how to book a testing slot, please visit https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/covid-19-community-based-testing.aspx

If you do have COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use these sites, please call 119 or visit https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies