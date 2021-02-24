NN12

Local News NHS in Northamptonshire urges people aged 65 to 69 to book their COVID-19 vaccine this week Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 24th February 2021 10:07



Everyone in this age group is now eligible to receive the vaccine, with thousands of invitation letters having arrived in homes across the county over the last week, and online bookings open.



Anyone who is aged 65 or over can get an appointment at the Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park by booking online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119, as the NHS looks to help as many people as possible in this age group get their jab.



The fresh call to those aged 65 to 69 comes as people aged 64 are also set to be called forward for vaccination later this week, NHS England has announced. Letters are set to arrive with 64-year-olds in the coming days inviting them to book.



Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “NHS staff, volunteers and other partners across our county have done an incredible job so far delivering the largest vaccination drive in our history, at the same time as dealing with high levels of COVID-19 hospital patients.



“To anyone aged 65 and above who has been invited but not come forward yet, I would urge you to do so this week. Vaccines are the best weapon we have in the fight against coronavirus, and local services are going to great lengths to ensure that local people can get this protection in a safe and convenient place.



“And to the wider public, NHS staff need you to continue to play your part too. That means unless you are in the groups being invited now, please don’t contact the NHS to seek a vaccine – we will contact you when it is the right time. When we do contact you, please attend your booked appointments at exactly the time you’re asked to; and whether you have had your vaccine or not, please continue to follow all the guidance in place to control the virus and save lives.”



Appointments are available at Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre this week and can be booked through the national NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Booking Service – either online any time at

