Grafton Spa wins the Matis Social Media Award of the Year 2020

Author: Georgina Published: 24th February 2021 10:11

Grafton Spa owner Georgina Pearse commented: “From “Gin with George” on Friday night Facebook lives, to skincare challenges, Top Tip Tuesday’s, and video product tutorials, we have tried to keep our clients’ mood high and our business going during this challenging year Grafton Spa owner Georgina Pearse commented: “From “Gin with George” on Friday night Facebook lives, to skincare challenges, Top Tip Tuesday’s, and video product tutorials, we have tried to keep our clients’ mood high and our business going during this challenging year

Grafton Spa & Wellness, nestled in the beautiful countryside of the 16th century Wakefield Estate in South Northamptonshire, has been awarded with the title of Matis Social Media Award of the Year at the recent prestigious awards organised by Matis Paris, one of the oldest, most renowned French skincare brands.







Matis was founded in 1936 in Paris by Dr Eugene Mavromati, a pharmacist. Over the past 85 years the brand has developed a unique expertise in formulating innovative skincare products based on the use of powerful active ingredients that combine the best of nature and science.







Present in over 70 countries worldwide, Matis Paris products and treatments can be found in some of the most prestigious spas and salons and are represented in the U.K. by French Beauty Expert, a Sunderland based Brand Management company.

Due to the global pandemic, in January 2021, Matis Paris organised their first digital awards ceremony to celebrate the success and achievements of all U.K. based Matis therapists and spa/salon owners especially during such a challenging year for beauty.







Grafton Spa & Wellness offers all signature Matis Treatments, performed by expert therapists with in-depth knowledge of the Matis brand. Transforming the lives and skin of so many people. Having beautiful flawless, glowing skin isn’t a luxury it is a necessity.





During the national lockdowns, Grafton Spa Owner Georgina Pearse has excelled in using social media such as Facebook and Instagram to stay in touch with her clients keeping them informed and entertained.







Elodie Alard, Matis Paris International Business Manager who attended the event, said: “We are delighted to see Matis spas, like Grafton Spa, efficiently use social media to represent so well the quality of the Matis brand and customer service.



We are immensely proud of all our spas and salons for surviving the Covid19 crisis and we hope that moving forward Grafton Spa will continue to grow whilst offering all our new products and state-of-the-art beauty treatments.”







Grafton Spa owner Georgina Pearse commented: “From “Gin with George” on Friday night Facebook lives, to skincare challenges, Top Tip Tuesday’s, and video product tutorials, we have tried to keep our clients’ mood high and our business going during this challenging year. We’ve even created our own unique range of Gins (Grafton Gin) and coffee, to keep the business afloat, and save our Spa and staff! We are very excited that Matis has recognised our dedication and hard work. It is a pleasure to work with the Matis products and be part of the great Matis family!”







Thespa@graftonspa.co.uk Grafton Spa can be found at Wakefield Country Courtyard, Wakefield Lodge Estate, Potterspury , Northants, NN12 7QX For more information, please contact Georgina at

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.